Piedmont Lithium's mine plans face skeptical North Carolina county officials

August 08, 2023 — 08:11 pm EDT

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Piedmont Lithium PLL.O faced a slew of skeptical questions on Tuesday from local North Carolina officials about its controversial plans to build a lithium mine that would supply the battery metal to Tesla TSLA.O.

Company officials updated the Gaston County Board of Commissioners on plans for water treatment, blasting and other issues at a public information meeting that was a follow-up to a similar meeting held in 2021. Piedmont CEO Keith Phillips did not attend.

