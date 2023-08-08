Piedmont Lithium's mine plans face skeptical North Carolina county officials

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Piedmont Lithium PLL.O faced a slew of skeptical questions on Tuesday from local North Carolina officials about its controversial plans to build a lithium mine that would supply the battery metal to Tesla TSLA.O.

Company officials updated the Gaston County Board of Commissioners on plans for water treatment, blasting and other issues at a public information meeting that was a follow-up to a similar meeting held in 2021. Piedmont CEO Keith Phillips did not attend.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.