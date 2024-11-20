Piedmont Lithium’s $27M Boost Amid Sayona Merger

Sayona Mining (AU:SYA) has released an update.

Piedmont Lithium has successfully completed a $27 million equity financing, bolstering its financial strength as it merges with Sayona Mining. The strong investor backing for the placement reflects confidence in the merger’s potential to enhance Piedmont’s position in the electric vehicle supply chain. The new CDIs from the placement are set to start trading on the ASX on November 28, 2024.

