Piedmont Lithium upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Macquarie

Macquarie analyst Austin Yun upgraded Piedmont Lithium (PLL) to Neutral from Underperform with a $13.50 price target after Piedmont and Sayona Mining announced the signing of a definitive agreement to combine the two companies to create a lithium business, resulting in Sayona being the ultimate parent entity.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on PLL:
- Piedmont Lithium downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Roth MKM
- Piedmont Lithium, Sayona Mining to combine
- Piedmont Lithium trading halted, news pending
- Piedmont Lithium Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance
- Piedmont Lithium price target raised to $32 from $31 at Roth MKM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.