Piedmont Lithium upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Macquarie

November 20, 2024 — 05:35 pm EST

Macquarie analyst Austin Yun upgraded Piedmont Lithium (PLL) to Neutral from Underperform with a $13.50 price target after Piedmont and Sayona Mining announced the signing of a definitive agreement to combine the two companies to create a lithium business, resulting in Sayona being the ultimate parent entity.

