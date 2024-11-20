Piedmont Lithium upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Macquarie

Macquarie analyst Austin Yun upgraded Piedmont Lithium (PLL) to Neutral from Underperform with a $13.50 price target after Piedmont and Sayona Mining announced the signing of a definitive agreement to combine the two companies to create a lithium business, resulting in Sayona being the ultimate parent entity.

