Piedmont Lithium to sell remaining stake in Sayona Mining for $39 mln

Credit: REUTERS/ERNEST SCHEYDER

February 21, 2024 — 08:19 am EST

Written by Kabir Dweit for Reuters ->

Corrects spodumene concentrate figure in paragraph 4 to 56,500 tonnes, not 56,00 tonnes

Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. miner Piedmont Lithium PLL.O said on Wednesday it would sell its remaining shares in Australian miner Sayona Mining SYA.AX for about A$59.9 million ($39.28 million).

Weakness in lithium prices due to global supply outweighing demand led to Piedmont cutting 27% of its workforce earlier this month as part of a broader cost cutting plan. Larger rival Albemarle ALB.Nhad also cut jobs and halted expansion plans last month.

The sale would not affect Piedmont's joint venture or offtake agreement with Sayona's business unit, Sayona Quebec. Both companies jointly own the North American Lithium (NAL) operation, with Sayona being the majority shareholder.

Sayona had said in August NAL intends to sell at least 56,500 tonnes of spodumene concentrate in the first half of 2024 as part of the offtake agreement. Spodumene concentrate is a type of lithium mineral ore.

Piedmont did not provide details of the buyer of its stake in Sayona.

($1 = 1.5249 Australian dollars)

