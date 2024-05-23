Piedmont Lithium Strengthens EV Supply Chain

Piedmont Lithium (AU:PLL) has released an update.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. is set to bolster the American electric vehicle supply chain with its Carolina Lithium project, aiming to be one of the world’s most cost-effective and sustainable lithium hydroxide operations. The company holds a 25% stake in a joint venture that owns the North American Lithium mine, which recently resumed production, and maintains an offtake agreement ensuring a supply of spodumene concentrate. Despite recent drilling results at the mine, Piedmont does not consider these findings significant to its overall business or share value.

