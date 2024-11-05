News & Insights

Piedmont Lithium Reduces Stake in Atlantic Lithium

November 05, 2024 — 02:59 am EST

Atlantic Lithium (GB:ALL) has released an update.

Piedmont Lithium has sold a significant portion of its shares in Atlantic Lithium, ceasing to be a substantial holder as of October 30, 2024. The divestment involved multiple on-market transactions, impacting millions of shares. This move may influence investor sentiment towards Atlantic Lithium as the market assesses the implications of Piedmont’s reduced stake.

