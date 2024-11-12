Piedmont Lithium price target raised to $32 from $31 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM analyst Joe Reagor raised the firm’s price target on Piedmont Lithium (PLL) to $32 from $31 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the company’s earnings report. The firm notes results were mixed compared to its estimates, but overall spending was below expectations and NAL operating costs improved.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PLL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.