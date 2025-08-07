Piedmont Lithium (PLL) Q2 Loss Beats 31%

Key Points Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.35) for Q2 2025 beat expectations by 31.4% (non-GAAP), reflecting effective cost controls despite operating losses.

Revenue (GAAP) of $11.9 million for Q2 2025 missed revenue (GAAP) estimates by $4.1 million, amid lower lithium prices.

Record production and efficiency at North American Lithium, but profitability remained negative due to sharp price declines.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL), a North American lithium developer and producer, released its financial results for Q2 2025 on August 7, 2025. The key highlight was a narrower adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) loss of $(0.35) for Q2 2025, surprising analysts who expected a steeper $(0.51) non-GAAP loss. However, revenue (GAAP) reached $11.9 million in Q2 2025, falling short of the $16.03 million analyst consensus revenue (GAAP). This revenue shortfall reflected sharply lower lithium prices, which more than offset record production and improved cost controls at its core operations. Overall, while the company delivered notable operational improvements, top-line and margin pressures persisted, giving the quarter a mixed but instructive tone.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $(0.35) $(0.51) $(0.65) N/A Revenue (GAAP) $11.9 million $16.03 million $13.2 million (9.8%) Adjusted EBITDA $(7.7) million $(13.2) million N/A Gross Profit $(1.6) million $0.6 million -366.7% Cash and Cash Equivalents $56.1 million $59.0 million -4.9%

About Piedmont Lithium: Business and Strategic Priorities

Piedmont Lithium focuses on developing integrated lithium operations, aiming to become a leading producer in North America. It specializes in mining and processing spodumene concentrate, a lithium-rich mineral essential for battery manufacturing in electric vehicles and energy storage.

The company’s primary assets include the North American Lithium operation in Quebec, the Carolina Lithium project in the United States, and the Ewoyaa project in Ghana. Success depends on bringing these sites to commercial production, securing permits, and developing strong customer partnerships. Long-term contracts with firms such as Tesla and LG Chem provide revenue stability and market access but expose the business to shifts in global lithium prices.

Quarterly Review: Operational and Financial Highlights

This period saw record production and efficiency at the North American Lithium (NAL) facility. NAL produced 58,533 dry metric tons (dmt) of spodumene concentrate in Q2 2025—a 35% sequential increase compared to the prior quarter. Mill utilization hit 93% in Q2 2025 and lithium recovery reached 73% in Q2 2025, both highs since the site restarted in 2023. The company’s unit operating cost at NAL dropped to $791 per dmt in Q2 2025, down 10% from the prior quarter, reflecting ongoing cost improvement efforts.

Despite these records in production and process optimization, profitability remained challenged. Revenue (GAAP) was $11.9 million for Q2 2025, below analyst expectations for revenue (GAAP) due to a sharp decrease in realized prices for spodumene concentrate. The average realized price was $587 per dmt in Q2 2025, down from $945 per dmt in Q2 2024, while costs per dmt also fell but not enough to offset price declines. Gross profit (GAAP) swung to a loss of $(1.6) million in Q2 2025—down from a year-ago positive result—resulting in a negative gross profit margin of (13.8)%.

The adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) loss narrowed to $(7.7) million for Q2 2025, a marked improvement versus $(13.2) million in Q2 2024. Management attributed these gains to disciplined capital allocation and systematic cost cutting, noting, “remains focused on disciplined capital allocation in response to current lithium market conditions.” Adjusted net loss also narrowed significantly compared to the prior year, even as negative price trends persisted.

Company cash and equivalents were $56.1 million as of June 30, 2025. All revenue was derived from spodumene concentrate shipments, with joint venture and pipeline assets like Ewoyaa in Ghana and Carolina Lithium not yet producing or generating revenue. The company’s focus at Carolina remains on permitting, while capital spending has been reined in to preserve liquidity amid market uncertainty.

Project Progress, Strategy, and Market Dynamics

Strategic development remained front and center. NAL achieved new production records, “increased approximately 35% compared to the prior quarter” with process metrics at all-time highs. Management cited recent exploration results as potential for future expansion and further optimization at NAL. In contrast, progress at Carolina Lithium was slow, mainly due to the continued regulatory and permitting process. Leadership said capital spending was minimized to conserve cash, with a focus on advancing “critical permits, including the project’s air permit application” (as of Q2 2025)

Challenges continued at the Ewoyaa project in Ghana, still awaiting key government approvals. Revised terms for Ewoyaa’s mining lease are under negotiation with Ghana’s Cabinet as of Q2 2025, creating uncertainty in both the timing and potential contribution from this asset. NAL remained the sole operating revenue source, highlighting the importance of continued operational improvements there as a near-term driver.

The company maintains multiple long-term sales contracts, referred to as “offtake agreements,” notably with Sayona Quebec, Tesla, and LG Chem. These agreements ensure sales volume but use market-based pricing mechanisms, which reduced realized prices as global lithium markets softened. Piedmont’s offtake agreement with Sayona Quebec includes a $500 per dmt price floor for spodumene concentrate, but still fell considerably. Revenue misses and negative margins underscore the sensitivity to global pricing cycles, which company management explicitly recognized: “Despite the decline, we are pleased to report a relatively strong price for the quarter in the context of the soft market and pricing reported by other producers.”

There was also progress on the proposed merger with Sayona Mining. Regulatory clearances in the United States and Canada were completed, but finalization of the merger vote was delayed after the July 31, 2025 Special Meeting due to insufficient shareholder quorum (41.5% of common stock outstanding and entitled to vote were present, below the required majority), despite 97.86% of votes cast were in favor at the Special Meeting of Stockholders. The pending merger is positioned to consolidate NAL production, gain access to new resources (including Moblan), and unlock cost synergies. The reverse stock split and revised structure were introduced to improve appeal for larger investors, though some uncertainty remains until closure.

Looking Forward: Guidance and Upcoming Priorities

Management reaffirmed full-year 2025 shipment guidance for 113,000 to 125,000 dmt. Third quarter 2025 outlook calls for shipments between 23,000 and 27,000 dmt. Capital expenditures for FY2025 have been reduced to a range of $4–$6 million, reflecting continued emphasis on cost discipline and preservation of balance sheet flexibility. Estimated spending on affiliated ventures is expected to be between $7 and $13 million for full year 2025.

Forward comments point to a strong operational foundation at NAL, with incremental cost savings expected from “commingling shipments” to improve transport efficiency. No quantitative guidance was offered for expected prices or profitability in upcoming quarters. The company continues to prioritize cash conservation at Carolina Lithium and is monitoring ongoing regulatory developments at Ewoyaa. The outcome and impact of the Sayona Mining merger remain a key variable to watch as shareholders return for a final vote.

PLL does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

