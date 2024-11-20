Piedmont Lithium Plans Major Securities Issuance

Piedmont Lithium (AU:PLL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Piedmont Lithium Inc. has announced a new securities issuance, proposing to release up to 238,095,300 CHESS Depositary Interests on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is set to take place on November 28, 2024, and aims to bolster the company’s financial standing as it seeks to leverage the growing lithium market. The announcement reflects Piedmont’s strategic efforts to attract investors and support its growth ambitions.

For further insights into AU:PLL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.