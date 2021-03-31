Piedmont Lithium Names David Klanecky EVP, COO

(RTTNews) - Piedmont Lithium Ltd. (PLL) on Wednesday announced the appointment of David Klanecky as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. He will join the lithium chemicals company in April this year and be based at its Belmont, North Carolina headquarters.

Klanecky most recently served as Albemarle Corp.'s Vice President, Lithium Operations, APAC/EU, with responsibility for hard rock lithium mining and chemical processing activities. Klanecky has held senior management roles in Albemarle between 2013 and 2021 like VP, Strategy and Corporate Development, among others.

Klanecky will be heading Piedmont Lithium's integrated US-based lithium chemicals business, once he takes over as COO.

Keith Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Having had responsibility for the world's leading hard rock-based lithium hydroxide business, including spodumene investments in Western Australia, lithium hydroxide plants in China, and the lithium hydroxide project currently under construction in Kemerton, Western Australia, David is uniquely qualified to lead Piedmont's operating team as we move into the execution stage of building America's #1 integrated lithium hydroxide business."

