Piedmont Lithium Merges with Sayona Mining

Piedmont Lithium (AU:PLL) has released an update.

Piedmont Lithium and Sayona Mining have announced a merger to create a leading North American lithium producer. The merger will result in a 50/50 ownership split and aims to simplify corporate structures, optimize strategies, and strengthen the balance sheet to accelerate growth in the lithium market. This strategic move is expected to position the combined entity as a key player in meeting the increasing demand for lithium products.

