Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. miner Piedmont Lithium PLL.O said on Tuesday it recently completed a 27% reduction in its workforce to reduce expenses.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.