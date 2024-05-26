Piedmont Lithium Launches $50M Stock Offering

Piedmont Lithium (AU:PLL) has released an update.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. announces an at-the-market offering of common stock worth up to $50 million through B. Riley Securities, Inc., with a commission up to 3%. Shares will be sold at prevailing market prices as directed by the company, and proceeds will fund projects as outlined in the ‘Use of Proceeds’ section. Investors are cautioned to consider the risk factors detailed in the prospectus.

