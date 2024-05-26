News & Insights

Stocks

Piedmont Lithium Launches $50M Stock Offering

May 26, 2024 — 06:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Piedmont Lithium (AU:PLL) has released an update.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. announces an at-the-market offering of common stock worth up to $50 million through B. Riley Securities, Inc., with a commission up to 3%. Shares will be sold at prevailing market prices as directed by the company, and proceeds will fund projects as outlined in the ‘Use of Proceeds’ section. Investors are cautioned to consider the risk factors detailed in the prospectus.

For further insights into AU:PLL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLLTL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.