News & Insights

Stocks

Piedmont Lithium Initiates Trading Halt for Announcement

November 18, 2024 — 08:29 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Piedmont Lithium (AU:PLL) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Piedmont Lithium Inc. has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to announce a proposed corporate transaction and capital raising. The halt will remain in effect until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on November 21, 2024. This move has garnered attention from investors eager to understand the potential impacts on the company’s market position.

For further insights into AU:PLL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLLTL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.