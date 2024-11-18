Piedmont Lithium Initiates Trading Halt for Announcement

Piedmont Lithium (AU:PLL) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Piedmont Lithium Inc. has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to announce a proposed corporate transaction and capital raising. The halt will remain in effect until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on November 21, 2024. This move has garnered attention from investors eager to understand the potential impacts on the company’s market position.

For further insights into AU:PLL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.