Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, PLL's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.

A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.

Shares of PLL have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 51.8%. Plus, the company is currently a #1 (Strong Buy) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that PLL could be poised for a breakout.

Once investors consider PLL's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months compared to 1 revisions higher, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased as well.

Investors may want to watch PLL for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.