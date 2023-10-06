Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) reached $34.48, with a -0.14% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.6%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 20.8% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.17%.

The upcoming earnings release of Piedmont Lithium Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.68, up 566.67% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Piedmont Lithium Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Piedmont Lithium Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, Piedmont Lithium Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.83, which means Piedmont Lithium Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.