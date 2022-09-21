Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Stock Moves -1.45%: What You Should Know

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) closed the most recent trading day at $62, moving -1.45% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.71% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 5.04%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.68%.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Piedmont Lithium Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 27.29% lower. Piedmont Lithium Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



