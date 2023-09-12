Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) closed the most recent trading day at $43.96, moving -0.33% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.06% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Piedmont Lithium Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Piedmont Lithium Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.68 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 566.67%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Piedmont Lithium Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.75% lower. Piedmont Lithium Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Piedmont Lithium Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.13. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.31.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PLL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.