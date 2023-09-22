Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) closed at $38.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.08% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 12.13% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Piedmont Lithium Inc. to post earnings of $1.68 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 566.67%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Piedmont Lithium Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.75% lower. Piedmont Lithium Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Piedmont Lithium Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.09, which means Piedmont Lithium Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

