Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) closed the most recent trading day at $54.04, moving +1.64% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 6.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Piedmont Lithium Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Piedmont Lithium Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.21%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Piedmont Lithium Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Piedmont Lithium Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Piedmont Lithium Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.06, which means Piedmont Lithium Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.