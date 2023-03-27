Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) closed at $51.97, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 16.63% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Piedmont Lithium Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Piedmont Lithium Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Piedmont Lithium Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Piedmont Lithium Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.67. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.72.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.



