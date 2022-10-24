Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) closed the most recent trading day at $60.55, moving +0.88% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 12.08% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Piedmont Lithium Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Piedmont Lithium Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.05% lower. Piedmont Lithium Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PLL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



