Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) closed at $57.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.02% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.45% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 1.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.01%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Piedmont Lithium Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.31, up 41.51% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Piedmont Lithium Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Piedmont Lithium Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Piedmont Lithium Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.11. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.1.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PLL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

