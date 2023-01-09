Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) closed at $52.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.66% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 2.28%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.03%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Piedmont Lithium Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Piedmont Lithium Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.51% higher. Piedmont Lithium Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Piedmont Lithium Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.75. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.22.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PLL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

