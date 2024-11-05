News & Insights

Piedmont Lithium Expands Equity on NASDAQ

November 05, 2024 — 02:59 am EST

Piedmont Lithium (AU:PLL) has released an update.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. has announced the issuance and conversion of 6,909 unquoted equity securities, now fully paid and listed on NASDAQ. This move is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to enhance its financial flexibility and expand its market presence. Investors may find this development significant as it reflects Piedmont’s efforts to strengthen its capital structure.

