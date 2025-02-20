PIEDMONT LITHIUM Earnings Results: $PLL Reports Quarterly Earnings

PIEDMONT LITHIUM ($PLL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of -$0.55 per share, missing estimates of -$0.50 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $45,590,000, beating estimates of $34,161,563 by $11,428,437.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PLL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PIEDMONT LITHIUM Insider Trading Activity

PIEDMONT LITHIUM insiders have traded $PLL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEITH D. PHILLIPS (President and CEO) sold 41,867 shares for an estimated $515,520

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PIEDMONT LITHIUM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of PIEDMONT LITHIUM stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.