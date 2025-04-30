PIEDMONT LITHIUM Earnings Preview: Recent $PLL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PIEDMONT LITHIUM ($PLL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $25,385,006 and earnings of -$0.53 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PLL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PIEDMONT LITHIUM Insider Trading Activity

PIEDMONT LITHIUM insiders have traded $PLL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEITH D. PHILLIPS (President and CEO) sold 41,867 shares for an estimated $515,520

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PIEDMONT LITHIUM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of PIEDMONT LITHIUM stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PIEDMONT LITHIUM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PLL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Austin Yun from Macquarie set a target price of $13.5 on 11/21/2024

on 11/21/2024 Greg Jones from BMO Capital set a target price of $9.5 on 11/13/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.