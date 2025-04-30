PIEDMONT LITHIUM Earnings Preview: Recent $PLL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PIEDMONT LITHIUM ($PLL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $25,385,006 and earnings of -$0.53 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PLL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
PIEDMONT LITHIUM Insider Trading Activity
PIEDMONT LITHIUM insiders have traded $PLL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEITH D. PHILLIPS (President and CEO) sold 41,867 shares for an estimated $515,520
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
PIEDMONT LITHIUM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of PIEDMONT LITHIUM stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 426,367 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,726,447
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 260,573 shares (-44.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,277,408
- UBS GROUP AG added 230,786 shares (+1229.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,017,069
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 195,756 shares (+187.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,710,907
- INVESCO LTD. removed 188,833 shares (-26.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,650,400
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. removed 176,346 shares (-91.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,541,264
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 161,858 shares (-66.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,414,638
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
PIEDMONT LITHIUM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PLL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Austin Yun from Macquarie set a target price of $13.5 on 11/21/2024
- Greg Jones from BMO Capital set a target price of $9.5 on 11/13/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.