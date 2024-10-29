Piedmont Lithium call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Piedmont Lithium (PLL) with 3,880 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 120.52%. Feb-25 20 calls and Feb-25 16 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.01. Earnings are expected on November 7th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on PLL:
- Piedmont Lithium price target raised to $9 from $8.50 at BMO Capital
- Piedmont Lithium Reports Record Q3 2024 Production Growth
- Piedmont Lithium reports Q3 North American Lithium results
- Piedmont Lithium downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JPMorgan
- Piedmont Lithium downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Macquarie
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.