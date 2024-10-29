Piedmont Lithium call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Piedmont Lithium (PLL) with 3,880 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 120.52%. Feb-25 20 calls and Feb-25 16 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.01. Earnings are expected on November 7th.

