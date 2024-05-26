News & Insights

Piedmont Lithium Boosts Market Presence

May 26, 2024 — 06:47 pm EDT

Piedmont Lithium (AU:PLL) has released an update.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. has entered into an At Market Issuance Sales Agreement with B. Riley Securities, Inc., as detailed in their recent SEC filing on May 24, 2024. This strategic move is backed by a legal opinion from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP and is part of a broader effort to enhance the company’s financial flexibility. The agreement allows for the sale of Piedmont’s common stock, demonstrating the company’s proactive steps in securing capital for future growth.

