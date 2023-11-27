Piedmont Lithium (ASX:PLL) Price Target Decreased by 32.13% to 1.11

The average one-year price target for Piedmont Lithium (ASX:PLL) has been revised to 1.11 / share. This is an decrease of 32.13% from the prior estimate of 1.63 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.82 to a high of 1.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 163.99% from the latest reported closing price of 0.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in Piedmont Lithium. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLL is 0.10%, a decrease of 12.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.12% to 10,833K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 768K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,281K shares, representing a decrease of 66.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLL by 28.24% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 590K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 554K shares, representing an increase of 6.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLL by 26.53% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 570K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 512K shares, representing an increase of 10.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLL by 92.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 536K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 526K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLL by 9.70% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 418K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 409K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLL by 26.39% over the last quarter.

