Piedmont Lithium Announces New Share Issue

May 26, 2024 — 06:48 pm EDT

Piedmont Lithium (AU:PLL) has released an update.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. has announced a new placement or other type of issue of securities, with a maximum of 3,448,276 ordinary shares proposed to be issued under the NASDAQ code PLLAM. The proposed issue date is set for May 31, 2024, as detailed in their latest financial documents submitted to the ASX.

