Top stories for April 9, 2024: Piedmont Lithium and JV partner Sayona Mining aim for steady state production by 2024. Royal Gold sells 49,500 GEO in Q1. Hecla Mining sees increases in silver, gold, lead, and zinc production. Coeur Mining begins commercial production at expanded Rochester mine.

