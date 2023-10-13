News & Insights

Bitcoin

Piecing Together The Pre-History Of Bitcoin With Aaron van Wirdum's 'The Genesis Book'

October 13, 2023 — 01:30 pm EDT

Written by Shinobi for Bitcoin Magazine ->

“Contrary to popular belief, Bitcoin did not appear out of nothing. For decades prior to Satoshi Nakamoto introducing his invention, a diverse group of computer scientists, privacy activists, and heterodox economists tried to create a digital form of money that could operate independently of government control. The Genesis Book tells the story of the people and projects that inspired the invention of the world's first successful peer-to-peer electronic cash system.” 

-Cover Sypnosis

Aaron van Wirdum’s long awaited book goes through the pre-history of everything that led up to the creation of Bitcoin. So many individual ideas and concepts went into the creation of Bitcoin that people tend to forget the history of those pieces before Satoshi glued them together into the Bitcoin protocol we know today.

The Genesis Book gives the readers a long walk through the history of both the people and cultural movements spawned out of the early rise of the hacker community, and how these cultural movements and their respective ethoses shaped the technologies themselves that were produced. The ethos and mentality of the members of early counter-culture groups like the cypherpunks and extropians laid the ideological foundation of the cultures we see thriving in Bitcoin today.

These same people also laid the technical foundations Bitcoin itself was built upon, through early attempts at digital cash systems like David Chaum’s ecash, to Wei Dai’s b-money. Concepts like Adam Back’s Hashcash and Hal Finney’s Reusable Proof of Work (RPOW) also began the slow road towards Bitcoin’s proof of work consensus system.

For anyone who wants to truly understand the pre-history of Bitcoin, and the people and technological inventions that laid the groundwork for Satoshi’s gift to us, this book is a must read.


The book is available for pre-order here, with shipments expected to go out starting on January 3rd, 2024. 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Bitcoin
Bitcoin Magazine
Bitcoin Magazine is the world’s first and foundational digital currency publication, covering the innovative ideas, breaking news and global impact at the cutting-edge intersection of finance, technology and Bitcoin. Published by BTC Media, the online publication serves a daily international readership from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information and all the breaking news and in-depth reports on Bitcoin and blockchain technology, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.