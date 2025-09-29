Pidilite Industries (BSE:500331) Price Target Decreased by 48.96% to 1,659.04

The average one-year price target for Pidilite Industries (BSE:500331) has been revised to ₹ 1,659.04 / share. This is a decrease of 48.96% from the prior estimate of ₹ 3,250.62 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 1,313.67 to a high of ₹ 1,988.14 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 44.84% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 3,007.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pidilite Industries. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 500331 is 0.21%, an increase of 3.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.68% to 14,194K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,277K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,167K shares , representing an increase of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 500331 by 11.13% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,065K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,951K shares , representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 500331 by 14.74% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,469K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,462K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 500331 by 11.28% over the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 910K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 935K shares , representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 500331 by 3.04% over the last quarter.

EEMV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF holds 737K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 732K shares , representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 500331 by 13.67% over the last quarter.

