Picton Property Income Outperforms Market Index

Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN) has reported a property total return of 1.6%, outperforming the MSCI UK Quarterly Property Index which declined by -1.0%. The company’s strategic shift away from office assets towards sectors like logistics has been marked by successful property disposals, such as Angel Gate, contributing to a robust dividend increase of 5.7%. Despite a slight drop in NAV per share and ongoing concerns about rising interest rates, PCTN continues to demonstrate strong market resilience and income potential.

