Pictet’s wealth management cuts back on clients' hedge fund holdings

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Pictet’s wealth management unit said on Wednesday it has cut its clients’ holdings of hedge funds in the belief that fewer of the alternative asset managers will beat the returns of traditional bonds and equities this year.

Cesar Perez Ruiz, chief investment officer for the Swiss investment group’s wealth business, said he had reduced the hedge fund allocation across client portfolios to 10% from 15% at the start of this year because he believed clients were now "not compensated enough for the returns," hedge funds were likely to make compared to other assets.

"I don’t care about the charges for the good ones, I’m happy to pay," he said, explaining it was time to be more discerning about which hedge funds to back in a market where he anticipated investment-grade corporate bonds would return 6% to 7% this year.

On average, the top 20 managers were up 10.5% last year, while the industry overall returned 6.4%, the fund of funds investor LCH said in a report on Monday.

When investors expect a high return on easily tradable assets such as corporate debt, he added, it was harder to justify "the illiquidity" of hedge funds, which may have minimum investment terms or limit clients’ ability to pull out by suspending redemptions.

Around 60% of the largest multi managers overseeing over $5 billion in assets required investors to sign commitments of either a two or more than three year terms, said a November note to clients from Barclays BARCR.UL, seen by Reuters.

Two thirds of these funds only allowed investors to redeem money once a quarter, the bank said.

Perez Ruiz said he also anticipated decent returns this year from equities, particularly in Japan as well as mid-sized U.S. companies that could get a boost from the continued growth of the world’s largest economy.

Investment grade corporate bonds, meanwhile, are gaining in popularity because of expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates from their 22-year high in coming months, making financing and economic conditions easier for companies and potentially strengthening their businesses.

January is poised to be the busiest month on record for U.S. corporate bond issuance, Reuters reported this week.

