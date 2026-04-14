Pictet Loads Up MercadoLibre With 3,500 Shares Worth $6.8 Million

Key Points

Added 3,529 MercadoLibre shares; estimated trade value of $6.81 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Quarter-end position value rose by $3.44 million, reflecting both share increase and price movement.

Transaction equated to 0.68% of reportable 13F assets under management.

Post-trade stake totals 12,871 shares, valued at $22.25 million.

MercadoLibre now represents 2.21% of the fund's 13F AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than MercadoLibre ›

On April 14, 2026, Pictet North America Advisors SA disclosed a buy of additional MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) shares.

What happened

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated April 14, 2026, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in MercadoLibre by 3,529 shares. The estimated transaction value is $6.81 million, based on the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end position value increased by $3.44 million, which includes the impact of share additions and price changes.

What else to know

This was a buy, bringing the stake to 2.21% of the fund’s reportable 13F AUM.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: GLD: $66.81 million (6.6% of AUM) NYSE: TSM: $60.60 million (6.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: GOOGL: $47.52 million (4.7% of AUM) NYSE: AZN: $42.02 million (4.2% of AUM) NYSE: SONY: $32.80 million (3.3% of AUM)

As of April 13, 2026, shares were priced at $1,831.93, down 8.26% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 34.86 percentage points.

Company/Etf overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close April 13, 2026) $1,831.93 Market Capitalization $92.87 billion Revenue (TTM) $28.89 billion Net Income (TTM) $2.00 billion

Company/Etf snapshot

Offers an integrated suite of e-commerce, fintech, logistics, and advertising solutions, including the Mercado Libre Marketplace, Mercado Pago payments, Mercado Envios logistics, and Mercado Credito lending.

Generates revenue primarily through transaction fees, payment processing, financial services, logistics, and value-added services for merchants and consumers across Latin America.

Serves a broad customer base of individuals, small businesses, and large enterprises seeking online commerce, digital payments, and financial services in Latin American markets.

MercadoLibre is a leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America, operating at scale with over 84,000 employees and a market capitalization of $92.87 billion. The company leverages its proprietary technology to provide end-to-end digital commerce and financial solutions, enabling seamless transactions for millions of users. Its integrated ecosystem and strong regional presence underpin its competitive advantage in high-growth emerging markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Pictet bought MercadoLibre shares in the fourth quarter of 2025 as the stock had fallen into bear market territory.

That may appear to stand in contrast to the returns of over 6,300% over since it debuted in 2007. The Latin American conglomerate led the way in e-commerce in its region. Moreover, to overcome business obstacles, it also founded companies such as Mercado Pago and Mercado Envios and became a major player in the fintech and logistics industries.

However, challenges related to these businesses have weighed on the consumer discretionary stock recently. Even though revenue grew 44% in 2025, increased e-commerce competition and a rise in non-performing loans cut into profits. Consequently, its $2.0 billion in net income increased by only 5% over the previous year.

Nonetheless, neither challenge is likely to derail MercadoLibre’s long-term growth trajectory when accounting for its revenue growth. Moreover, its P/E ratio is 47 is arguably justified given that strong revenue growth.

Ultimately, when considering MercadoLibre’s market positioning in Latin America and the rapid growth rate, Pictet probably made a wise decision by adding to its holdings in Q4.

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Will Healy has positions in MercadoLibre and SPDR Gold Shares. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, AstraZeneca Plc, MercadoLibre, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.