Pictet assets under management fall in H1

Contributor
Michael Shields Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Assets under management or custody at Swiss wealth and asset manager Pictet Group fell to 610 billion Swiss francs ($626.22 billion) at the end of June from 698 billion at the end of December 2021, it said on Wednesday, citing market fluctuations.

ZURICH, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Assets under management or custody at Swiss wealth and asset manager Pictet Group fell to 610 billion Swiss francs ($626.22 billion) at the end of June from 698 billion at the end of December 2021, it said on Wednesday, citing market fluctuations.

"The impact of the market-driven drop in our assets under management has been partly offset by rising interest rates," Senior Managing Partner Renaud de Planta said in a statement.

First-half operating income of 1.58 billion francs was up 2% year on year, while operating expenses before tax rose 3% to 1.11 billion.

Net profit fell 40% to 380 million francs, but rose 1% adjusting for a one-off gain in the first half of 2021 from the sale and lease back of its main building in Geneva.

($1 = 0.9741 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters