Pictet assets under management fall in H1

ZURICH, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Assets under management or custody at Swiss wealth and asset manager Pictet Group fell to 610 billion Swiss francs ($626.22 billion) at the end of June from 698 billion at the end of December 2021, it said on Wednesday, citing market fluctuations.

"The impact of the market-driven drop in our assets under management has been partly offset by rising interest rates," Senior Managing Partner Renaud de Planta said in a statement.

First-half operating income of 1.58 billion francs was up 2% year on year, while operating expenses before tax rose 3% to 1.11 billion.

Net profit fell 40% to 380 million francs, but rose 1% adjusting for a one-off gain in the first half of 2021 from the sale and lease back of its main building in Geneva.

($1 = 0.9741 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

