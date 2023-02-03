Pictet Asset Management Cuts Stake in Western Forest Products (WEF)

Fintel reports that Pictet Asset Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.65MM shares of Western Forest Products Inc (WEF). This represents 4.94% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 19.82MM shares and 5.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.03% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.86% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Forest Products. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.08%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CA:WEF is 0.0537%, a decrease of 21.5127%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.25% to 36,104K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 12,682,775 shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 5,978,100 shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,001,700 shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEF by 21.46% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,306,543 shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,303,511 shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,182,022 shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEF by 7.90% over the last quarter.

WOOD - iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF holds 1,841,799 shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,917,173 shares, representing a decrease of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEF by 1.97% over the last quarter.

