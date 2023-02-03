Pictet Asset Management Cuts Stake in Molecular Templates (MTEM)

Fintel reports that Pictet Asset Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.80MM shares of Molecular Templates Inc (MTEM). This represents 3.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.30MM shares and 5.86% of the company, a decrease in shares of 45.39% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.66% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,406.67% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Molecular Templates is $8.47. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 1,406.67% from its latest reported closing price of $0.56.

The projected annual revenue for Molecular Templates is $14MM, a decrease of 58.76%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.29.

Fund Sentiment

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molecular Templates. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 23.36%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MTEM is 0.0428%, an increase of 36.0758%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.62% to 31,428K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bellevue Group holds 11,278,003 shares representing 20.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 4,996,565 shares representing 8.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caxton holds 2,052,991 shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 1,374,047 shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,200,000 shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Molecular Templates Background Information

Molecular Templates is a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of targeted biologic therapeutics. Its proprietary drug platform technology, known as engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs, leverages the resident biology of a genetically engineered form of Shiga-like Toxin A subunit to create novel therapies with potent and differentiated mechanisms of action for cancer and other serious diseases.

