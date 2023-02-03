Pictet Asset Management Cuts Stake in iRobot (IRBT)

Fintel reports that Pictet Asset Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.04MM shares of iRobot Corporation (IRBT). This represents 0.15% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.58MM shares and 5.86% of the company, a decrease in shares of 97.45% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.71% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.32% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for iRobot is $54.82. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 22.32% from its latest reported closing price of $44.82.

The projected annual revenue for iRobot is $1,202MM, a decrease of 6.16%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.56.

Fund Sentiment

There are 526 funds or institutions reporting positions in iRobot. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 4.57%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IRBT is 0.1868%, an increase of 83.2790%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.34% to 35,423K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Primecap Management holds 2,205,293 shares representing 8.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,223,393 shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRBT by 64.58% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,980,804 shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,897,608 shares, representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRBT by 62.39% over the last quarter.

Magnetar Financial holds 1,491,829 shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Alpine Associates Management holds 1,482,200 shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company.

POGRX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Growth Fund holds 1,187,058 shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,210,558 shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRBT by 30.57% over the last quarter.

Irobot Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

iRobot®, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 30 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.