Pictet Asset Management Cuts Stake in Annexon (ANNX)

Fintel reports that Pictet Asset Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.23MM shares of Annexon Inc (ANNX). This represents 2.59% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.16MM shares and 5.63% of the company, a decrease in shares of 42.90% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.04% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 170.38% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Annexon is $19.09. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 170.38% from its latest reported closing price of $7.06.

The projected annual revenue for Annexon is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-2.23.

Fund Sentiment

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in Annexon. This is a decrease of 86 owner(s) or 39.63%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ANNX is 0.3242%, an increase of 185.5291%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.27% to 52,179K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Satter Management Co. holds 4,408,966 shares representing 9.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,954,978 shares, representing an increase of 55.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANNX by 91.80% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 3,780,694 shares representing 7.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 3,626,508 shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ETAHX - Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund Shares holds 3,626,508 shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 3,601,926 shares representing 7.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,241,628 shares, representing an increase of 10.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANNX by 85.39% over the last quarter.

Annexon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Annexon, Inc., doing business as Annexon Biosciences, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops novel therapies for auto-immune and neurodegenerative diseases of body, eye, and brain. Annexon Biosciences serves patients in the State of California.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.