Pictet Asset Management Cuts Stake in Annexon (ANNX)

February 03, 2023 — 11:51 am EST

Fintel reports that Pictet Asset Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.23MM shares of Annexon Inc (ANNX). This represents 2.59% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.16MM shares and 5.63% of the company, a decrease in shares of 42.90% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.04% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 170.38% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Annexon is $19.09. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 170.38% from its latest reported closing price of $7.06.

The projected annual revenue for Annexon is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-2.23.

Fund Sentiment

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in Annexon. This is a decrease of 86 owner(s) or 39.63%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ANNX is 0.3242%, an increase of 185.5291%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.27% to 52,179K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

ANNX / Annexon Inc Ownership

Satter Management Co. holds 4,408,966 shares representing 9.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,954,978 shares, representing an increase of 55.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANNX by 91.80% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 3,780,694 shares representing 7.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 3,626,508 shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ETAHX - Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund Shares holds 3,626,508 shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 3,601,926 shares representing 7.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,241,628 shares, representing an increase of 10.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANNX by 85.39% over the last quarter.

Annexon Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Annexon, Inc., doing business as Annexon Biosciences, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops novel therapies for auto-immune and neurodegenerative diseases of body, eye, and brain. Annexon Biosciences serves patients in the State of California.

