PICO Holdings Reports Profit In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PICO Holdings, Inc. (PICO) reported fourth-quarter profit per share of $0.23 compared to break even, prior year. The company recorded net income attributable to PICO of $4.58 million, for the quarter. Fourth-quarter total revenue increased to $10.36 million from $2.79 million, previous year.

Full year 2019 profit per share was $0.57 compared to a loss of $0.15, last year. Total revenue increased to $29.40 million from $13.05 million.

At December 31, 2019, the company had a market capitalization of $220.0 million, and 19,782,723 shares outstanding.

