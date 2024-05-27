Pico Far East Issues Share Options to Key Personnel

Pico Far East Holdings (HK:0752) has released an update.

Pico Far East Holdings Limited has announced the granting of share options to select directors and employees, with the potential to subscribe for over 6 million new shares. The grant aims to align interests between the grantees and the company’s shareholders, encourage long-term commitment, and foster success without setting specific performance targets. These options, exercisable over various periods until 2029, are part of an incentive plan established in 2022.

