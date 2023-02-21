Picky Eaters in Your Family? Here's How Trader Joe's Can Help

Some kids (and adults) are more particular than others when it comes to eating. But if you have picky eaters in your family, you know what a challenge feeding them can be.

This especially holds true these days. The cost of food prepared at home (meaning, groceries) was up 11.8% on an annual basis as of December. So you may be looking to make some changes to your normal shopping routine to cut back on costs and lower your credit card bills. That could mean forgoing some of the more expensive brands you're used to buying and replacing them with less expensive alternatives.

If you have a Trader Joe's nearby, you have a prime opportunity to save some money in the course of your grocery shopping. That's because Trader Joe's is known for its competitive prices.

But if your family isn't used to Trader Joe's products, the picky eaters in your household might give you some pushback if you bring home a grocery haul that's loaded with items they aren't familiar with. And you could end up wasting money if you buy products that your family members refuse to eat. But actually, thanks to one lesser-known Trader Joe's policy, that doesn't have to be an issue.

When you can try before you buy

Trader Joe's is a business that prides itself on great value and excellent customer service. To this end, its employees tend to be extremely helpful -- and that extends to letting you try out products in the store before you buy them.

Now, Trader Joe's doesn't necessarily advertise this perk. But if you ask to try something on the shelves, you should expect a store associate to say yes.

This happened to me a few years ago. Because the closest Trader Joe's to my house is about 30 minutes away, I only shop there once a month. Meanwhile, I had taken my kids to our local Trader Joe's to stock up on granola bars, only to our dismay, we learned that our favorite type had been discontinued since our last visit. When I asked a Trader Joe's employee if there were any leftover boxes in the back, they checked and confirmed that they were all sold out.

But then, that employee walked my family over to the granola bar area and began opening boxes for my kids to try. We found a few alternatives we liked. And when I offered to pay for those opened boxes, the Trader Joe's associate refused to take my money and said that their policy is that you can always try out a product before purchasing it. Who knew?

An option worth exploring

The danger of shopping for picky eaters is spending your hard-earned money on food, bringing new products home, and having them instantly rejected. But the beauty of shopping at Trader Joe's is that you can try out different items and get your kids' seal of approval before swiping your credit or debit card at the checkout counter. That could save you a lot of money at a time when food costs are so high.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.