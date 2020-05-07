Pickup And Delivery To Become Part Of The 'new Normal' : Walmart CEO

(RTTNews) - Walmart's (WMT) CEO Doug McMillon has predicted that pickup and home delivery will now become the "new normal" as the retail industry will change significantly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"My feeling is that once this crisis is more under control, people will have seen the benefits of that service and will likely continue to use it. It will become part of the 'new normal,'" McMillion said.

McMillion said that usually supply chains operate quietly behind the scenes, however, the pandemic has showed the world that the supply chain is really a lifeline. "The people in the retail industry, foodservice and delivery services have been standing on the front lines of this crisis and extending that lifeline to all of us, every day."

He added that before the crisis started, retail industry had started seeing robust adoption of online pickup and delivery. But as this crisis created the need for social distancing and required people to stay at home, customers embraced the pickup and delivery experience even more.

