Picks and Shovels Plays on the Bond Trading Rush

In the mid to late 19th century, America witnessed a series of gold rushes. Thousands of prospectors swarmed to deserted areas of Alaska and California, chasing their dream of striking it rich. Most of them failed, but it was a bonanza for the companies that supplied them with the picks, pans, and shovels that they needed to pursue their dream. The “picks and shovels” investing philosophy, that suppliers to a boom area are a better long-term bet than the boom itself, still applies even today, and there is a good example right now in the resurgent bond markets.

Over the last few months, Treasury yields, or at least those with maturities beyond 2-years, have been rising quickly as the yield curve steepens. For retail traders and investors, though, knowing that is one thing, but profiting from it is something else entirely. You could sell something like the long-bond tracking ETF TLT short, I guess, or maybe devise some complex way of replicating a curve-steepening trade, but there is an easier way of betting on continued movement in yields, and it is one that doesn’t depend on them continuing higher.

The “picks and shovels” suppliers in this context are the companies that offer trading platforms and services to bank and institutional dealers around the world. The best known of those, Bloomberg, is a private company so cannot be invested in by outsiders, but there are a couple of other firms that are public, shares in which can be bought as a bet not just on increased trading volume in bonds and other fixed income and interest rate products, but also the accelerating trend towards the digitization of those markets.

Both MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) and Tradeweb Markets (TW) offer trading and brokerage services to banks and institutions around the world with a focus primarily on Treasuries, money markets, and other rate products. Both are young companies, dating from 2000 and 1996 respectively, but that is not surprising given that electronic trading and trade matching only go back so far.

Obviously, the electronic bond trading market has grown significantly since then, but it continues to grow. For the last quarter, both companies reported strong growth in both revenue and profits and, with the movement in the bond market so far this quarter, that looks likely to repeat. That is certainly the message from Tradeweb’s February trading volume, that came in at a record $20 trillion, up 29.5% from last year.

That is the point here: growth. Neither MKTX nor TW are cheap on an absolute basis, with both being close to all-time highs, nor are they cheap in terms of their P/Es, at around 70 and 82. However, both have great prospects as electronic trading starts to dominate and bond volatility picks up.

I use the word “volatility” here to mean movement in general, not just downward movement as some people think of it. It is quite possible, given that the Fed is actively trying to create inflation and the U.S. is $28 trillion and growing in debt, that bond prices will continue to fall, and yields will continue to rise. But even if Treasuries turn again and head higher, some movement from here is pretty much guaranteed. For MKTX and TW, movement equals money.

Over the last few months, Treasuries have been on the move as rates have recovered. If they are to get back to anything like “normal” levels though, there is a lot more movement to come. There will be winners and losers on those moves as there always are, but both MarketAxess and Tradeweb are “picks and shovels” suppliers who can benefit from the rush to bond trading, no matter who strikes it rich.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.