"PickleBit": Proof of Workforce, Fold, and Pickle Pop Partner on Pickleball Tournament, Offer Bitcoin Prize Pool

The Santa Monica-based non-profit Proof of Workforce Foundation has partnered with Bitcoin financial services company Fold and Pickle Pop to organize a Bitcoin-themed Pickleball tournament, offering a $5,000 prize pool for entrants and winners.

The tournament is slated to be held on October 18 in Santa Monica, California during the Peer to Pier Bitcoin Festival. Featuring both a semi-pro and amateur division, the winner of each division will receive their payouts in bitcoin. Entrants will also have the opportunity to win Bitcoin hardware wallet devices provided by CoinKite.

“This will be an incredible event, bringing together two talented and high growth communities, Bitcoiners and Pickleballers, to support creative re-use of commercial space on the 3rd street promenade”, said Proof of Workforce Founder and Santa Monica firefighter Dom Bei.

Earlier this year, Bei’s Foundation partnered with the City of Santa Monica to launch the Santa Monica Bitcoin Office, making it the first U.S. city to do so.

“The Santa Monica Bitcoin Office is already bringing communities and revenue opportunities to key areas of our economic revitalization strategy, and has done so at zero cost to the city”, said City of Santa Monica Vice Mayor Lana Negrete. “This is exciting and an example of collaborative and innovative ideas to reimagine retail on 3rd Street.”

Brian Harrington, Senior Marketing Manager at Fold, added:

“I’ve loved seeing the Bitcoin community grow in Southern California over the years and what the city of Santa Monica is doing with it is amazing.”

Participants can register for the tournament on the PickleBit tournament website, where they will also receive bitcoin rewards for signing up and playing in the tournament.

