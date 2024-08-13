Pickleball Leads Sporting Comeback

In 2023, pickleball’s popularity surged, with 13.6 million Americans taking part, almost matching baseball's 16.7 million players. This represents a significant increase from the previous year, continuing the sport's rapid growth. The rise in core participants, those playing frequently, grew by 111%, highlighting a dedicated player base.

Other sports also saw increases, with off-course golf, ice skating, and bowling all experiencing growth. Overall, 78.8% of Americans engaged in sports or physical activities, marking a steady increase over recent years, particularly among those aged 65 and older.

While team sports faced a decline in core participation between 2019 and 2022, 2023 showed a rebound, with notable increases in indoor soccer and team swimming.

Finsum: In many ways recreational facilities are becoming total social experiences offering the necessities for an ongoing communal experience.

