Pickleball Leads Sporting Comeback

August 13, 2024 — 04:05 am EDT

In 2023, pickleball’s popularity surged, with 13.6 million Americans taking part, almost matching baseball's 16.7 million players. This represents a significant increase from the previous year, continuing the sport's rapid growth. The rise in core participants, those playing frequently, grew by 111%, highlighting a dedicated player base.

 

Other sports also saw increases, with off-course golf, ice skating, and bowling all experiencing growth. Overall, 78.8% of Americans engaged in sports or physical activities, marking a steady increase over recent years, particularly among those aged 65 and older.

 

While team sports faced a decline in core participation between 2019 and 2022, 2023 showed a rebound, with notable increases in indoor soccer and team swimming. 

Finsum: In many ways recreational facilities are becoming total social experiences offering the necessities for an ongoing communal experience. 

