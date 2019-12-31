Picking Spots In Income Alternatives

2019 finishes with an extra kick for investors. Part of that is the continued strong run of the market, erasing memories of last year's near bear market and extending the decade-long bull. There also are plenty of market headlines and events that have sprung over the end of the year, from Phase 1 trade deals to M&A to political whirlwinds and more.

More trivially, the 2010s are ending and the 2020s begin. It has been quite a decade for equity investors, with the S&P 500 returning more than 250% in that time. Even underperformance could leave a portfolio in good shape, and any alpha that was found would really leave investors well off.

Where does that leave investors and the markets for 2020, at the start of a new decade? That's what we try to answer in our annual Marketplace Roundtable series. We are publishing roundtable discussions featuring more than 80 authors from across the spectrum of investing styles and focuses you find on Seeking Alpha: Macro to value investing, small cap to energy, gold to quant and alternative strategies, and more.

Today's discussion focuses on alternative income categories such as REITs or MLPs, areas of the market that continue to grow in interest, at least as evidenced by Seeking Alpha readership and authors. We're featuring the following panel:

Williams Equity Research, author of Institutional Income Plus

The Fortune Teller, author of Wheel of Fortune

BDC Buzz, author of Sustainable Dividends

Stanford Chemist, author of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory

Alpha Gen Capital, author of Yield Hunting:Alt Inc Opps

Williams Equity Research: We do not guess what the S&P 500 will do. Valuations at the broader market level, in both equity and credit, are in the top quartile or decile of historical averages. We've allocated toward the highest-quality firms within each of the market segments we cover, and allocated more heavily toward those we believe are best positioned from a total return basis if and when the broader markets experience a correction.

The Fortune Teller: The "most hated bull market" is now also the "longest-ever bull market" so, first and foremost, we have to respect it. We were extremely bullish from December 2018 until the S&P 500 crossed the 2900 mark in April. Then, we turned very cautious, and that served us very well during the mini correction in May. We've kept some cautiousness ever since, but we're actually more bullish in Q4 than we were in Q3.

Point is, one can be bullish and cautious at the same time. We don't view this as a contradiction.

While "extremely bullish" translates into an "all-in" strategy, a "bullish-yet-cautious" stance means that we remain fully invested, but keep few hedges, just in case. The same theme holds as we enter 2020: Respect the market, but also suspect it!

BDC Buzz: I believe that the overall U.S. markets will be flat to 5% up through Q3 2020 and then down in Q4 2020 mostly related to end of cycle economic issues coupled with the U.S. election and political uncertainty. 2021 is a jump ball and investors should be prepared for meaningful volatility.

Stanford Chemist: We remain fully nearly invested in our ~8%-yielding model portfolios for our members (both of which are up nearly +30% year-to-date), but cannot ignore the fact that valuations in the closed-end fund arena are as narrow as they have been over the last couple of years. As a result, we have been recommending our members who have just joined us to be conservative with new purchases, and to employ a dollar-cost averaging strategy on funds that we have shortlisted as being still reasonably attractive for purchase.

Alpha Gen Capital: This past year was exceptionally good for just about all risk assets with the 60/40 portfolio posting the best return in over 20 years. There's clearly still a hangover from the recession 10 years ago as it was deep and the magnitude of it intense. The don't call this the most hated bull market in history for nothing. This was a unique year where money flowed out of equities despite a strong bull market. However, we really see no excesses in the markets today. I have advocated investors to at least rebalance to reduce some of their risk. Many investors are overweight stocks near retirement, meaning they are susceptible to sequence risk. We think reducing risk by moving some assets in attractive areas of fixed income makes sense.

Williams Equity Research: People really, really do not like investing in retail.

The Fortune Teller: The importance of diversification, risk, and allocation.

Many people forget that Apple (AAPL) fell almost 40% in a very short term, but everybody remembers that it has jumped ~90% then after.

Point is that even the (allegedly) most solid investment can be a very bad one, at a certain time, just to become a superb one, shortly after (or vice versa).

As such, it's crucial to maintain adequate diversification, to be very minded of the risk (and reward), and to ensure that proper allocation is maintained at all times. Otherwise, you take an unnecessary risk that your portfolio will suffer from great swings between profits and losses. While at the moment (too many) people are certain (!) that any downfall will be fully, and quickly, compensated by a much greater rebound.

Good for them, for now. However, this is not always the case. Correction: This hasn't always been the case. And guess what? At some point, this won't be the case. Therefore, remaining DCP: Disciplined, Consistent, and Patient, while adhering to diversification, risk, and allocation was a great lesson in 2019, because, in spite of us being less bullish, and more cautious (overall), between May-September, keeping proper allocations has allowed us to gain much more from the winners than lose out of the losers.

BDC Buzz: Take advantage of volatility, buy on the dips and invest when others are fearful. Currently, there seems to be greed so I have cash on the sidelines and collecting dividends waiting for pullbacks.

Stanford Chemist: That the thirst for yield is as strong as ever! Many quite mediocre but high-yielding CEFs were bid up to unwarranted premiums this year as investors chased yield at all cost. This often provided an ideal trigger for management to pull a rights offering, crashing the premium (and share price) hard. Thankfully, we have avoided such landmines for our members by being alert to rotation opportunities as they arise.

Alpha Gen Capital: Make sure you avoid areas of the market you don’t understand or cannot quantify the risks. Collateralized Loan Obligations (packages of loans which are then securitized) are one of those areas that we’ve advised our members to steer clear of. The record amounts of issuance – always a red flag – plus the removal of many of the covenants indicated risk was increasing. Most of the vehicles that the retail investor accesses these securities are through the closed-end fund space. However, the four funds in the CEF space invest primarily in the equity tranche, or the most risky level. In the last six months, these securities have fallen sharply despite a strong market. If they fall like this now, how will they perform during a bear market? MLPs have been another one of those areas. The structure doesn’t live up to the risk assumed with actual return. People are being enticed by the juicy yields just like in the CLO space. There are more of these areas but those are the biggies.

Williams Equity Research: Sentiment punishing stocks more than bad financial performance.

The Fortune Teller: How quickly the Fed reversed course, consequently turning the most-solid income plays into the highlights of 2019: Utilities, real estate, financials (BDCs, mortgage-REITs specifically), and communication services.

Looking at the performance of all 11 sectors, and seeing these defensive sectors performing just as good as the S&P 500, if not better, during a 20%-plus year timeframe, is something that you don't see (and, more importantly, benefit from) too often. On one hand, we have a central bank that has shifted gears almost overnight, and got back to its old (bad?) habit of pouring money into the system/market.

On the other hand, you have a market that's desperate for yield, and what's better that holding high-yielders while the Fed is "killing" rates?

Most MLPs have disappointed, but that's due to the energy sector being hated, as well as for the legal structure which seems to become obsolete, and is starting to be abandoned, something that could give a big boost to the (depressed) valuations.

BDC Buzz: Buying many of the higher-quality BDCs early in the year when "fear" was driving the markets.

Stanford Chemist: The hunt for yield has pushed closed-end fund valuations to their narrowest levels for the past few years. This rising tide has lifted all boats, even the mediocre ones. Still, we have been able to outperform our benchmark YYY (a basket of high-yielding CEFs) by nearly 10 percentage points this year by judicious fund selection as well as execution or our patented "compounding income on steroids" strategy that allows one to gain "free shares" of an income position through CEF rotation. Being able to generate strong returns for our members at a fraction of the risk of the broader markets was the biggest story for us in 2019.

Alpha Gen Capital: Clearly the level of the rally in the bond market. Interest rates fell and supported all higher-yielding securities. Our strategy tends to be contrarian and we went long munis and other longer-duration assets like REITs and preferreds last November and December when it appeared rates would continue higher. The 10-year Treasury bond yield peaked at 3.25% in late November with LIBOR rising to more than 2.50%. But the bear market arrested that rise. We were given a great Christmas gift in 2018 with some of the widest discounts of the last 10 years. It was a fantastic opportunity and one that we took advantage of by loading up on the top-quality assets at large discounts. Our thesis in January was that discounts would tighten and that they could overshoot beyond their averages and head toward 52-week highs. That was certainly the case in some areas like munis. Our biggest buys were PIMCO Credit and Mortgage (PCI) and Nuveen High Income (NMZ).

Williams Equity Research: Not a significant impact. Rates have been low for a long time and most floating rate loans in these areas have a LIBOR floor.

The Fortune Teller: Although lower rates translate into higher prices of high yielders, we have to cool down the hype that many investors are probably experiencing. Low rates, low yields, and narrow spreads are just like tax cuts: They make you feel better in the short run, but don't necessarily cure your illness over the long run.

Have no doubt, in such an environment, both lenders (banks, BDCs) and spread traders (mREITs) are making less money. Of course, this is being somewhat offset by an economy that's being boosted, over and over again. However, the basic operations aren't doing as well as they did a year or two ago, when rates and yields move up and spreads were wider than they're today.

All in all, income-seeking investors should be very mindful of not only the Fed's moves, but also the different impacts that this environment has on different assets.

Not all income-paying securities are born equal, and not all income-paying securities will deliver the same return like they did in 2019.

BDC Buzz: The Fed cuts have likely driven some temporary asset bubbles but not so much in the BDC sector as investors are likely concerned lower rates on new investments. However, most BDCs have been able to achieve wider margins and many have been increasing dividends and/or paying large special dividends.

Stanford Chemist: We do not focus on market timing, and that includes the prediction of interest rate movements. Even the best and brightest are unable to consistently forecast rate shifts correctly, and there's always the question of "how much" an interest rate forecast is already priced into the current price of securities. Instead, we remain diversified in both long-duration and short-duration funds (including senior loan funds which are floating rate) so that our portfolios will do reasonably well no matter the market environment.

Alpha Gen Capital: The Fed is clearly getting its cues from the market. And today, the market assumes a small cut in 2020. But we think the economic backdrop looks better than the media is portraying and we could see wage gains start to fuel a bit of inflation. That could mean that the rate-cutting environment is over for now. The curve has steepened significantly since August as expectations have improved and economic data re-accelerates.

Luckily, we have access to securities that do well in rising rate environments and those that do well in falling environments. Both areas provide attractive yields. It's balancing those risks that's key for creating a stable portfolio. However, we can tilt the portfolio toward areas that we think will benefit from our macro view and where valuations are the cheapest. Right now, senior loans look very attractive as investors have fled the space fearing rates would continue to fall to zero.

Williams Equity Research: Same as 2020, all the areas cited to describe alternative income plus interval funds and global dividend stocks.

The Fortune Teller: We're going to be much more picky, choosing single ideas that have an edge, based on our macro (top-bottom) approach. In more simple words, we are going to trade less macro (sectors, industries) and more micro (single-specific names).

Although it seems like everything went up in 2019, this is far from being true, and we're not only referring to the energy sector. In spite of the 20%-plus overall market performance, 2019 already has seen quite a big diversion/variance even in between sectors. For example, think retail REITs vs. industrial REITs - it was like two sectors, if not two markets. We believe that 2020 will be a year of great divergence, and we certainly don't see it becoming a repeat of 2019. Single security picking, risk management, and hedging would be as important as they ever were, especially since 2020 is an election year, and much can happen, not only after Nov. 3. 2020, but way before. We intend to be ready as of 1/1, not only starting 11/3!

BDC Buzz: Rotating out of overpriced companies and into safer BDC investments including baby bonds waiting for volatility likely driven by political events. Also, I will be looking to decrease my overall risk profile while focusing on safer yields likely with preferred stocks and secondary market notes.

Stanford Chemist: With CEFs currently being overall fairly valued to even slightly valued in some sectors, choosing the right CEFs to deploy capital in is as important as ever. Additionally, we remain confident that we will be able to gain alpha on the edge by our CEF swapping strategy, adding significant alpha to the bottom line of our portfolios. Finally, we continue to keep an eye out for risks that can cause real damage to our portfolios, such as distribution cuts or rights offerings in CEFs. Receiving a 12% yield is no good if the price of the fund falls by the same amount.

Alpha Gen Capital: We will be focused on our next buying opportunity. For most of 2019, we didn't have that many good opportunities to buy widespread across the board and our "opportunistic buy rating" (which is formulaic based on valuations) was not triggered once on any funds. In December 2018, we had a half dozen funds get that flag triggered which essentially means... back up the truck.

Volatility has been very low which tends to keep discounts in check and near NAV. When that happens and we don't get bouts of volatility where the VIX spikes up to and above 30, the discounts on CEFs tend to not get blown out and provide those buying opportunities.

Instead, we have been forced to play in the special situation/activist space taking part in tender offers and rights offering sell offs as well as the opportunities that sometimes materialize when a fund cuts its distributions. New members are frustrated but we don't pump out buy alerts daily, so patience is key!

Williams Equity Research: It's a byproduct of greater interest by global financial services institutions in general. Firms that previously managed now declining pension money need retail investors' capital. In addition, large institutions need a way to offset low rates and alternatives are the only show in town.

The Fortune Teller: All for one and one for all.

Frankly, since the day we've joined SA, there was a very high interest in (and affection towards) all these vehicles. We can't say that we see much of difference here, as it seems like things always run on full speed.

It actually reminds us that the ideal percentage allocation to US stocks from a risk/reward perspective (i.e. to maximize sharpe ratio) has been 100% since 2008 (!). Similarly, it seems like high yielders have been around ever since I've joined SA, and way before, part of our daily jobs.

You might say that this is a tough cookie for the global diversification crowd. For us, this was- and remains - a blessing, and since we anyhow believe that "macro trumps micro," we don't care much what others say, as much as we focus on what we see.

BDC Buzz: Yes, of course, I firmly believe that as Baby Boomers re-balance their portfolios, reducing the total equity portion, many will seek higher-yielding stocks to keep the overall portfolio yield as interest rates will likely remain low for an extended period.

Stanford Chemist: In CEFs, I'm seeing many newer investors focus too excessively on yield, leading to sub-optimal investing decisions and unfortunately sub-par returns. Looking at management quality, historical performance, and most importantly valuation (both absolute and relative) are key to generating strong returns in CEF investing.

Alpha Gen Capital: That's classic yield chasing. These are great "wrappers" but significant due diligence and experience in them is required. Otherwise, we would argue you should just buy a passive basket of those markets. Investors are hunting for yield and we creating our Marketplace service in order to cater to those do-it-yourself investors who had limited knowledge of the CEF space. Investors need to be careful as there are a lot of minefields in these spaces.

MLPs are a one of those minefields. We also discussed CLOs earlier. These are more complex structures that are not necessarily shareholder friendly. Investors are being suckered in by the juicy yields, but if the NAVs have declined since by 5% to 10% per year (or more), than the yield isn't really worth it.

Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) is one of those securities that we've received countless questions on. The yield is over 16% which certainly looks attractive, but we've advocated avoiding as the NAV has cratered.

Williams Equity Research: The last quarterly earnings presentation. If that biased document can't make the firm look attractive, the 10-Q certainly won't

The Fortune Teller: Relative value and or special situations are the "immediate suspects." If we identify one, it makes our job easier, as there's likely a "story" here.

Having said that, cases of relative value and or special situations are not that common. So once the "easy-and-obvious" are out of the equation, we stick to the hard, old, traditional fashion of analyzing a company, come up with a "yes" or "no," and at what valuation we wish to get in.

We follow hundreds of names, all at once, and we have both entry and exit price targets. So it's pretty easy for us, once we know a company, to determine when we want to get in or out. Obviously, with income plays, we also focus on income-related aspects, e.g. (dividend) payout, coverage, consistency (past), expectations (future), etc. It's important to note that since we're covering all asset classes, it's not only common stocks we're looking at. Preferred shares and bonds also are part of our pool/offering and each asset class is being assessed separately and differently.

BDC Buzz: First and foremost is portfolio credit quality which is critical in preserving shareholders capital as well as sustaining the dividend payout. This includes the ability of the portfolio to retain value during an economic downturn.

Alpha Gen Capital: Most investors in the CEF space look at two things: Discount and yield. Those are important no doubt, but there are often reasons why a fund is trading at a large discount or why the yield is so high (and likely unsustainable). The CEF space is a unique and fairly inefficient one which creates an advantage to the investors who know what they are doing. About three quarters of the CEF space is held by individual shareholders or financial advisors with only a small institutional presence. We like to see what the individual investor is doing and often take a contrarian response and also watch what the institutional investors are doing and piggyback on them. Lastly, most investors look at these funds as trading tools, ignoring the fundamentals, but then hold the funds long term. This is a timing mismatch. If you are going to hold long term, knowing the fundamentals is essential in order to accurately assess the risk being assumed and whether a distribution cut is coming.

Williams Equity Research: The recovery of high-quality stocks in certain emerging markets like India, Turkey, China, Indonesia and Argentina.

The Fortune Teller: Few weeks ago we wrote two articles, one about Disney (DIS), The Content (Prom) Queen Is A Constant Buy, and one about Netflix (NFLX), Debt And Punishment - The Netflix Version, where we explained that the "streaming war" is likely to benefit the former and hurt the latter.

Disney is the "Queen of Content," and Disney+, with its 25-30 million new subscribers already, is a game changer, not only for the company, but also for the entire streaming arena. The company has the largest library on the planet, which has been built over the past century. It also has the muscles, the "fat," and the will, to start a pricing war, in which it's very likely to come out with the upper hand.

Netflix, up until now, has been the "Streaming King," but the company is entering this fierce war holding a very weak position from both free cash flow, and net income, perspectives. Add to that a non-stop issuance of debt, something that's certain to continue in 2020 and beyond, and you get yourself a recipe for a king that's facing a threat of being dethroned from its decades-long throne.

The combination of these two articles/investment thesis has led us to suggest a long DIS+short NFLX pair trade, which we believe may profit on both ends. Nonetheless, going back to the previous question/answer, since we're very minded of risk/reward, this trade is involving two major media plays that fight within the same arena. That way, we're less exposed to completely different fluctuations that may occur when the two stocks in a pair trade belong to two different industries.

Putting it differently, not only that we like the trade fundamentally, but we also believe that the downside risk is relatively small, because even if NFLX rises (against the odds), it's very likely that DIS will rise along.

Since this is a pair trade that started with a DIS/NFLX ratio of 0.49x, all we need is a higher ratio, even if both stocks rise (or fall) together. We really like this trade because it combines fundamental analysis, risk management, and an-out-of-the-(streaming)-box type of thinking.

BDC Buzz: Take some equity market gains and reinvest into safer fixed-income assets including BDC Baby Bonds currently offering a 6.2% yield that easily outperforms during market downturns.

Stanford Chemist: The MLP/midstream space has been in a sustained bear market for some time, and valuations are very attractive now. While there may be recent signs that the bottom is in, we are not concerned with being able to catch the absolute bottom as long-term income investors. Instead, we are focused on finding the best-quality MLP/midstream or infrastructure CEFs for our members that have the biggest likelihood of outperforming the peer group (hint - it's NOT those with the highest yield!).

Alpha Gen Capital: Our favorite idea is keeping on eye on beaten down, out-of-favor sectors of the bond market that we think could see a “snap back.” We did this about a year ago by buying muni CEFs which were trading at large double-digit discounts because investors thought rates were going to continue to rise. Our muni portfolio was up over 20% in 2019 for very safe, high quality securities. We use a proprietary model to assess the muni CEF space in order to avoid distribution cuts and find the best funds trading at the cheapest valuations.

Today, we think senior loans could be one of those areas. Investors now think rates will go to zero and the discounts on loan CEFs are very wide. But those opportunities aren’t just in loans. We’ve seen a lot of dislocation in the CEF market lately providing some great buying opportunities. Analyzing the space, we looked for funds that have seen strong NAV performance without a corresponding move by the price of the fund. There was actually quite a few funds – many of which have some sort of special situation going on (like a rights offering or tender offer expiration) that's creating that compelling opportunity. One name that we recently issued a buy alert on is a small, orphan fund, High Income Securities (PCF). This CEF was formerly run by Putnam but was attacked by activism over the last two years. Putnam ceded control of the fund and it's now managed by Bulldog Investors and Phil Goldstein. They recently increased the distribution yield to 10% of NAV, from 6%, providing a juicier payout and likely attracting more investors closing the large ~10% discount. The fund is small and not very liquid so we think it could actually get merged away into one of their other vehicles like Swiss Helvetia (SWZ) or Special Opportunities Fund (SPE), both of which we like.

***

Thanks to our panel for sharing their thoughts on this sector or style of investing, however you prefer to think about it. Here are links to get more of their work.

Williams Equity Research, author of Institutional Income Plus

The Fortune Teller, author of Wheel of Fortune

BDC Buzz, author of Sustainable Dividends

Stanford Chemist, author of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory

Alpha Gen Capital, author of Yield Hunting:Alt Inc Opps

We're taking a break for the holiday, and then will resume on Thursday with small caps. Happy New Year, and see you then!

See also Stocks Going Into 2020 on seekingalpha.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.